Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $10,132,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

SYK opened at $245.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.26. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

