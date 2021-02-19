Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $90.88 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $95.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45.

