Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in STERIS by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 35.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE stock opened at $181.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day moving average of $179.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

