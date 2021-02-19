TOP 1-Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, TOP has traded up 58.4% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $20.04 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.18 or 0.00777846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019779 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.04651476 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

