Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Trading 9% Higher

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) rose 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 4,703,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,699,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.51% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

