Tornado Cash Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $96.75 million and approximately $17.05 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $333.43 or 0.00597350 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00525599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00068277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00087545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00070528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00082081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.46 or 0.00423628 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00028830 BTC.

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,166 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

