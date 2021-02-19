Tornado (TCORE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 35.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Tornado token can now be purchased for about $315.64 or 0.00560813 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 184.2% against the dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $4.47 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.51 or 0.00489503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00065692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00085857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00067809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00081342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.74 or 0.00422408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026215 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

