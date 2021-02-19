Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 234,874 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,874 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $226,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,716,000. AJO LP increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $197,842,000 after acquiring an additional 468,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

HD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.64. The company had a trading volume of 102,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,833. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.