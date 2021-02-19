Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350,183 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.06% of BCE worth $433,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

BCE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,049. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

