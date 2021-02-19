Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for about 0.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 2.37% of Fortis worth $475,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 185,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 90,650 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 381,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 52,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

FTS stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. 7,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,452. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

