Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,071,767 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071,767 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.05% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $124,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.32.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. 5,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,999. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

