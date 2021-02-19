Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 30,890 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.45% of Franco-Nevada worth $107,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

NYSE:FNV traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.16. 91,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,953. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

