Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.19% of Anthem worth $151,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $71,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.10. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

