Toronto Dominion Bank Has $106.54 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,864 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.26% of Thomson Reuters worth $106,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,624,000 after purchasing an additional 471,407 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 376,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,848,000 after acquiring an additional 31,890 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. 4,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,316. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

