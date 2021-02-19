Toronto Dominion Bank Has $137.99 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,530 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Danaher worth $137,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 11.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.70. 37,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,523. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

