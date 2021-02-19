Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,332 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $223,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.28. 79,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

