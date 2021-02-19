Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,304 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Visa worth $239,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.16. 387,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,290,439. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.41. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.