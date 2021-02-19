Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629,981 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of The Coca-Cola worth $196,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

NYSE KO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 355,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,861,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

