Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813,480 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 2.44% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $263,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,269 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,715 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,576,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,239,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,149 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 68,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,431. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

