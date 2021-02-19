Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,190,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,380,182 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.40% of Barrick Gold worth $163,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 1,015,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,806,016. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

