Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 14,755 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.61% of Magna International worth $129,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 570,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Magna International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,289,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $7.28 on Friday, reaching $82.73. 332,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.50 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

