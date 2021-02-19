Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,109,073 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,089,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Bank of America worth $290,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,121,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

