Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 325,126 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,126 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.85% of Nutrien worth $257,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $56.43. 85,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 327.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.