Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,512 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 0.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Shopify worth $469,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.

Shares of SHOP traded up $42.05 on Friday, reaching $1,426.62. 34,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,412. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.83, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,226.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,077.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.