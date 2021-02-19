Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,089 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,791,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,089 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.51% of Suncor Energy worth $130,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SU. CIBC boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.97. 349,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,098,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $30.84.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

