Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,654,726 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,654,726 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 2.81% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $168,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $949,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.57. 150,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612,933. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.