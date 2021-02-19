Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.18

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.18 and traded as high as $24.94. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 33,526 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG)
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
