Traders Buy Large Volume of Five9 Put Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,957 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,313% compared to the average daily volume of 164 put options.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,774.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,103 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $182.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.01 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $187.99.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

