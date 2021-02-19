Traders Buy Large Volume of Five9 Put Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,957 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,313% compared to the average daily volume of 164 put options.
FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.
In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,774.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Five9 stock opened at $182.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.01 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $187.99.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.
