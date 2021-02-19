Traders Purchase Large Volume of Crocs Call Options (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,474 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,154% compared to the typical daily volume of 676 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $79.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 148.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Crocs by 70.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 210.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

