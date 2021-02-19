TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.66

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.66 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24). TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

