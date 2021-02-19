Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,543,106 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 530,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 7.89% of Transocean worth $112,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after buying an additional 3,529,403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,850,526 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 311,735 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Transocean by 587.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Transocean by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,207 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

RIG opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.47.

Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

