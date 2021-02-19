Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.30. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 61,145 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $807.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

