Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,839,000. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,203,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,523,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.77. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $102.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

