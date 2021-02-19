Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Buys New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. FS KKR Capital Corp. II comprises approximately 1.0% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

FSKR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

