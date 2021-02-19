Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,000. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned about 0.95% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,022. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $117.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.51.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

