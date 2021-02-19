Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 23.5% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned about 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,666,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,302. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.