Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Buys Shares of 25,652 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Savior LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,594.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,535. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18.

