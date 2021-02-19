Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.81. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.01. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

