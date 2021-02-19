Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 336,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,504,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,097,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,948,000 after acquiring an additional 80,405 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 203,590 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,271,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 975,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. 5,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,184. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35.

