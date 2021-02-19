Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Shares Down 0.3%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. 2,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corp. provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates as the holding company for Tri City National Bank. Its services include demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, savings bonds and secured and unsecured consumer, commercial, installment, real estate and mortgage loans.

