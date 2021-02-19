Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.28

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.28 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 93.51 ($1.22). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 81,619 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £192.47 million and a P/E ratio of -66.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Tribal Group Company Profile (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.