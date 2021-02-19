Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) vs. Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Financial Contrast

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoetis has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tricida and Zoetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A -125.57% -69.25% Zoetis 25.50% 63.89% 14.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tricida and Zoetis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 1 1 2 0 2.25 Zoetis 0 7 8 0 2.53

Tricida currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 183.02%. Zoetis has a consensus price target of $167.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. Given Tricida’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tricida is more favorable than Zoetis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tricida and Zoetis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A N/A -$176.81 million ($3.72) -1.85 Zoetis $6.26 billion 12.15 $1.50 billion $3.64 43.96

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Tricida is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zoetis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoetis beats Tricida on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis. Tricida, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites that include fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides other pharmaceutical products, which comprise pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products; Dermatology products for itch associated with allergic conditions and atopic dermatitis; and medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock. In addition, the company offers portable blood and urine analysis systems, and point-of-care diagnostic products, including instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, including nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in areas, such as biodevices, genetics tests, and precision livestock farming. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.