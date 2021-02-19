Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as high as C$1.59. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 2,267 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from C$1.85 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$91.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91.

In other news, Director Brad Horwitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$324,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,886,558 shares in the company, valued at C$2,450,638.84.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

