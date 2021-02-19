Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Trimble worth $63,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 96,195 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 7,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $445,508.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,615 shares of company stock worth $1,374,366. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

