Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Up 5%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.78 and last traded at $62.63. 577,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 406,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,740 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trinseo by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trinseo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

