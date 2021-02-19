Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Trinseo worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $118,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,740. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $61.85.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

