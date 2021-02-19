Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)’s share price was up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.62. Approximately 501,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 420,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Triton International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities raised Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Burns sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $902,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,025. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Triton International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 1,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

