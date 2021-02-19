Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) rose 5.9% during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $78.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Triumph Bancorp traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.64. Approximately 175,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 155,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.53.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after buying an additional 67,592 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,233,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.