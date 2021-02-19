TriumphX Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. TriumphX has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $456,607.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.38 or 0.00533125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00066878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00087497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00069045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00080906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.10 or 0.00422222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029173 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX Token Trading

