TRON Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.63 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $4.32 billion and $3.63 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001176 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

